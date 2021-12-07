Comedian John Mulaney is coming to Central New York for a night of laughter.

The From Scratch tour will stop in 33 cities, including three in New York. It kicks off March 11 at the Mohegan Sun Arena but won't hit the Empire State until June.

Mulaney, a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian will make a run through New York starting on June 10 in Saratoga Springs. Then he'll be in Buffalo on June 11 and Syracuse on June 12 at the OnCenter.

Getty Images

Tickets & COVID Rules

Tickets for Mulaney's 'From Scratch' tour go on sale starting Friday, December 10 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com and range in price from $55.50 to $125.50.

Proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for the show at the OnCenter.

In accordance with current Onondaga County regulations, all employees, vendors, and event attendees must wear a mask while inside our venues.

From Scratch Tour Dates

Fri Mar 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Mar 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Sun Mar 13 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)*

Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center

Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Sat Mar 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Apr 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 02 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sun Apr 03 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Thu Apr 07 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Apr 08 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Sat Apr 09 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena

Sun Apr 17 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Apr 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

Sat Apr 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Fri Apr 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre

Thu May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Fri May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sat May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sun May 15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Sat May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena

Sun May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Thu June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center*

Fri Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sun Jun 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena

Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

See Concert Photos as Country Acts Return to Touring in Central New York During 2021 Holland Patent photographer, Jordan Dziekan captures some of the best 2021 country concerts in Central New York