Funny Man John Mulaney Coming to Syracuse for a Night of Laughter
Comedian John Mulaney is coming to Central New York for a night of laughter.
The From Scratch tour will stop in 33 cities, including three in New York. It kicks off March 11 at the Mohegan Sun Arena but won't hit the Empire State until June.
Mulaney, a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian will make a run through New York starting on June 10 in Saratoga Springs. Then he'll be in Buffalo on June 11 and Syracuse on June 12 at the OnCenter.
Tickets & COVID Rules
Tickets for Mulaney's 'From Scratch' tour go on sale starting Friday, December 10 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com and range in price from $55.50 to $125.50.
Proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for the show at the OnCenter.
In accordance with current Onondaga County regulations, all employees, vendors, and event attendees must wear a mask while inside our venues.
From Scratch Tour Dates
Fri Mar 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Mar 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
Sun Mar 13 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena*
Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)*
Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center
Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Sat Mar 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Fri Apr 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 02 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Sun Apr 03 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Thu Apr 07 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Fri Apr 08 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
Sat Apr 09 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena
Sun Apr 17 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri Apr 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
Sat Apr 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
Fri Apr 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre
Thu May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena
Fri May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Sat May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Sun May 15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Sat May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena
Sun May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
Thu June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center*
Fri Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat Jun 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
Sun Jun 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena
Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center