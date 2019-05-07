John Krasinski Back in Little Falls

He's back! John Krasinski was in Little Falls looking for more places to possible shoot 'A Quiet Place 2'.

"They are still in the decision making process about where to film A Quiet Place II. We have told them we would be welcoming hosts just like last time." said Little Falls mayor Mark Blask.

Krasinski confirmed it's 'time to go back' on Instagram last February, and to expect the sequel in theaters May 5, 2020.

In October 2017 Hollywood came to the tiny town to shoot parts of the movie, closing down Main street for a few days.

Photo Credit - Karin Boepple

"Everyone involved with the movie was incredibly complimentary," said Blask. "They loved seeing everyone watching them work. I saw several times throughout the day where John Krasinski and Emily Blunt went over and took selfies and signed a lot of autographs."

Photo Credit - Rob Richard

Will Krasinski, Blunt and the entire crew of A Quiet Place 2 return to Little Falls? “We are doing everything we can to make this happen" Blask tells My Little Falls . "We know what a positive experience it was for the City last time both monetarily and on the coolness scale, and we want to have them back.”