“A Quiet Place 2″ Announces New York Filming Locations

"A Quiet Place," the thrilling movie featuring John Krasinski was filmed in New York and they're coming back for the second one!

We're not going to be seeing the Empire State Plaza in the background of any "Quiet Place" movies but they have announced that they're coming back to New York for the sequel. The Lockport Journal announced that Krasinski and his team will be going further west this time around for "A Quiet Place 2" in Olcott, NY.

They already starting filming Wednesday, closing a local park for two days. They also mentioned that they would be filming in Akron, which would make this "one of the most high-profile movies shot in Western New York."

Of course, we're a little disappointed that it looks like they WON'T be coming to Little Falls this time around. Downtown Little Falls served as the setting for the fictional "town" in the first 'A Quiet Place'.

The movie is directed by John Krasinski best known as his role of Jim in "The Office" who also stars in the film with his wife Emily Blunt, most recently known for her rendition of Mary Poppins. Most of the cast of the first film is set to return for the sequel. The movie will be released May 15, 2020.