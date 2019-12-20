New York Landmark Featured on A Quiet Place Part II Poster

The movie poster for A Quiet Place Part II may look familiar. It features a New York landmark from the 20th century.

The former Bethlehem Steel property, built around the turn of the 20th century, is seen in the poster for the sequel to A Quiet Place.

Bethlehem Steel acquires Lackawanna Steel in 1922. At peak of production, 300,000 people worked at the plant, 180,000 of them building more than 1,000 ships during WWII, according to History of Buffalo. Bethlehem Steel closed its Lackawanna steel making facility in 1983.

In 2016 a massive fire broke out at the warehouse.

Filming for A Quiet Place Part II took place in the Buffalo area and wrapped in September.

A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters March 20th. Get a sneak peek before the official trailer comes out New Year's Day.