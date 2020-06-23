‘A Quiet Place’ Now Showing At Little Falls Drive-In

Showing this week at Rock City Reels! in Little Falls is 'A Quiet Place.'

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place had several scenes filmed in Little Falls. They spent $17M making the movie and opening weekend it brought in over $50M. BTW it was only projected to bring in $30 million for the entire run, but those numbers were shattered when $21M internationally was added to reach $250M worldwide on opening weekend.

John Krasinski of The Office directed the movie, and he also starred alongside Emily Blunt, his real-life wife. The screenplay was written by Krasinski, Bryan Woods, and Scott Beck, and based on a story by Woods and Beck. The movie follows a family who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

Filming for A Quiet Place Part II took place in the Buffalo and was scheduled to be in theaters on March 20, 2020. Due to COVID-19, they have pushed the release date to September 4, 2020.

Rock City Reels! is the new drive-in located in the Veteran's Memorial Park complex at the base of the hill in Little Falls, which leads to the little league and softball fields.

Movies are shown Thursday through Saturday until the end of August. Tickets are $10 per carload and come with a bag of popcorn. Passes must be purchased in advance and at least one hour before the show at www.thinklocallittlefalls.com.

Gates open at 8 P.M., and the movie starts at 9 P.M.

The Soundtrack for the film will be on AM 1630.

Rock City Reels! encourages you to watch the movie from our car, but if you must leave your vehicle, please wear a mask.

Mark Blask, Mayor of Little Falls, welcomes those from outside the area:

When you come to Little Falls to watch a movie this summer come early. Be sure to have dinner in one of our superb restaurants. Hang out in one of the beautiful parks we are lucky to have or take a stroll down along the Erie Canal. You will find Little Falls to be a gorgeous city filled with super awesome people. After all that head up and enjoy Rock City Reels!

Enjoy the show!