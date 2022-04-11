Man Who Shot Reagan Takes Shot at Music in Upcoming New York Concert

John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate 40th President of the Untied States, Ronald Reagan, will play a Brooklyn concert this summer, it was recently announced. Hinckley will be joined by "special guests," according to a tweet from promoter Scenic Presents.

Scenic Presents via Facebook Scenic Presents via Facebook loading...

It is not known what type of music we can expect from the 66-year-old Hinckley, but the event page shows him holding an acoustic guitar.

"I'm pretty sure this is the most punk rock thing I've ever read," said one comment on the Facebook event page. The event page misspells his last name as "Hinkley."

On the afternoon of of March 30th, 1981, as President Reagan was leaving the Hilton Hotel in Washington D.C., six shots fired from Hinckley's .22 caliber revolver, wounding Reagan, police officer Thomas Delahanty, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy, and U.S. press secretary James Brady. Reagan was not shot directly, but was seriously wounded when a bullet ricocheted off the presidential limousine into his chest. Reagan was in good spirits and cracked jokes in the aftermath, but medical treatment put him on the shelf for 12 days before he returned to action.

Hinckley was released to his mother's care in 2016 after spending 34 years in a psychiatric facility, after a federal judge ruled that he was no longer a threat to society.

The concert will take place at the Market Hotel - an all-ages concert hall in a 140-year-old Brooklyn building - on Friday, July 8th at 7pm. Their website says the mission of the Market Hotel is to "challenge norms to push cultural and artistic boundaries."

Mission accomplished.

The US Presidents Buried In New York

New York's Most Notorious Serial Murders & Where They Killed Here is a list of New York's most notorious murderers. The list was created with information compiled by Murderpedia.org