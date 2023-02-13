7 Hamlets “Draws” Attention to Nickelodeon Animator’s Recent Visit

A Nickelodeon animator recently left his mark at 7 Hamlets Brewing Company in Westmoreland!

JOE MANDIA

Joe Mandia is a visual effects artist and animator with over 30 movie and TV credits to his name (per IMDb). Mandia apparently enjoyed a brew or two at the establishment, and left a sketch behind:

The napkin sketch shows deep sea cartoon icon SpongeBob SquarePants enjoying some "kelp juice," accompanied by Mandia's signature.

Mandia currently lives in New Hartford while working remotely for Nickelodeon.

7 HAMLETS, CELEBRATING 3 YEARS IN WESTMORELAND

Since opening in March of 2020, 7 Hamlets Brewing Company has established itself as one of the premiere farm breweries in Central New York. In a relatively short amount of time, they have developed a strong following of regulars, offering a full array of home-brewed lagers and ales. They routinely feature live music in their tap room and have a great outdoor space to enjoy during the warmer months.

From their official website:

What started as a hobby, quickly became our passion... After a few years of brewing on our homemade system, we decided to purchase an electric 1 barrel system consisting of 3-55 gallon stainless steel kettles with a goal to perfect our craft and open our own brewery. Then, in 2019, our dream started to become a reality when we purchased a building in our home town of Westmoreland, N.Y. With the help and support of our friends and family, we transformed that building into 7 Hamlets Brewing Company.

On the weekend of March 25th, 7 Hamlets will celebrate its official 3 year anniversary. For more, visit their Facebook page.

