The SpongeBobiverse is still reeling from the death of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants , who passed away last year at the young age of 57 after a battle with ALS. There have been numerous affectionate tributes to Hillenburg, but some fans aren’t satisfied yet. And they want an even bigger, even more affectionate one than has ever been done before.

So they started a Change.org to get the SpongeBob song “Sweet Victory” played at the Super Bowl. Already more than 1.1 million fans have signed it. The text reads:

As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg—the creator of Spongebob Squarepants—has passed away recently. As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show.

If you aren’t familiar with this sonic masterpiece, here it is:

So by all means go sign the petition at Change.org . We, the voiceless, shall not recent until our voices have been heard and no less than Roger Goodell has sung “Sweet Victory,” at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In an extremely detailed SpongeBob costume. To the best of our knowledge, Change.org petitions are not legally binding documents. But you never know; stranger things have happened.