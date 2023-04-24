Mayo Flavored Chips? This Might Be the Weirdest Store in Destiny USA

What do you think, would you try a crawfish Dorito?

Look, I'll admit, I thought America was doing pretty well in the snack department. You go down any potato chip or cookie aisle at the grocery store, and there's no shortage of options. I thought we reached the pinnacle with pumpkin spice Oreos. (Those were bomb.)

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

But then I stumbled upon Jawnsover, the exotic snack store at Destiny USA in Syracuse. And I saw firsthand all the delicious -- if somewhat bizarre -- flavors we were missing out on.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

In my opinion, Jawnsover is the most interesting store in the mall, and maybe even the most interesting store in city of Syracuse. The only thing they sell is snacks... snacks from all over the world. We're talking Hot Mustard flavored Doritos, Ribeye Steak flavored Lays, Cadbury Egg Chips Ahoy, Mexican Street Corn flavored Cheetos... the list goes on and on. Turns out, the big snack companies are making all sorts of variants the Untied States isn't privy to, and they're all collected in this store.

Check out my haul:

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

Yeah, that's right. Peeps flavored Pepsi, and a Coors freezer pop! (Unfortunately, there's no alcohol in the Coors pop... so, not really that different from an actual Coors.)

I also bought the mayo flavored Lays. Had to. Tasted kinda like Cool Ranch. Definitely not offensive. (My co-worker loved these and bogarted the entire bag.)

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

Unfortunately, Jawnsover's snacks aren't priced like the snacks at your local convenience store. The snacks pictured above ran me almost $40.

If you're interested in checking out Jawnsover, they're located on the second floor of Destiny USA in the Macy's wing. Or check them out on the web.

17 Weird And Scary Food Combinations Utica And Rome Residents Are Using What condiment do you add to food that's totally not normal? This was a simple question asked for residents in the Utica and Rome area of New York that had gross responses.

Here are some of the craziest responses from across Rome, Utica, the Central New York region, and the Mohawk Valley:

8 Must-Have Snacks on National Junk Food Day When a national holiday celebrating junk food arrives, you can't go wrong with this group of snacks.