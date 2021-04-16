Another Boeheim is joining the Syracuse men's basketball team.

James Boeheim, the eldest son of coach Jim Boeheim, is transferring from Cornell to join his brother and father, trading-in his red Ivy League uniform for ACC Orange.

Jimmy Boeheim played three seasons with the Cornell Big Red, however the Ivy League cancelled the entire 2020-21 season because of COVID-19. As explained by Fingerlakes1, Jimmy-B would not have been eligible to play collegiately again had he not transferred:

Jimmy, who played his high school career at Jamesville-DeWitt, announced his entrance to the transfer portal in November 2020 after the Ivy League basketball season was shut down. The 2020-2021 season is seen as an extra year of eligibility in the eyes of the NCAA so Jimmy should have this upcoming season to suit up for the Orange. The Ivy League was not honoring that extra year of eligibility, so if not for a transfer, Jimmy’s college career would’ve ended prematurely.

During the 2019-20 season, Jimmy Boeheim - listed a 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds - averaged better than 16.5 points-per-game and over the 30-minutes playing time per-game.

His younger brother, Buddy - listed at 6-foot-6 and 195 lbs. - just completed his Junior season at SU, posting nearly 18-points a game. When Cornell and Syracuse met in November of 2019 at the Carrier Dome, Jimmy posted 25 points, outscoring his brother who tallied 16. However, Buddy and Coach Boeheim prevailed 73-52 in that contest.

And, in case you were wondering, there is another Boeheim on the college hardwood, as well. Jamie Boeheim, the coach's daughter and twin sibling of Buddy plays for the University of Rochester.

