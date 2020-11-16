Syracuse Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive For COVID-19

As Onondaga County continues to set records for positive COVID-19 cases, one notable Syracuse icon announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

With the college basketball season set to begin Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boeheim released a statement Sunday notifying the public of his diagnosis.

In the release he writes,

As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week. Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home. I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team.

Director of Athletics at Syracuse University John Wildhack announced following the discovery of Coach Boeheim's positive test, another round of testing was administered and it revealed an additional positive case within the basketball program. Upon learning that news, the University Athletic Department decided to pause all Syracuse basketball-related activities. Wildhack says, "We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus. All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week."

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced an additional 238 positive cases on Sunday, their highest since the start of the Pandemic. That brings their total number of positive active cases to 1,545. There are currently 65 Onondaga County residents hospitalized, 10 of which are in critical condition. They have had 216 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic hit the county.

The announcement of the Syracuse basketball coach's diagnosis comes as the team is set to play against Bryant University in Syracuse on Friday, November 27th.