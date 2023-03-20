Syracuse Fans, Coach Jim Boeheim Is Coming to Binghamton!

I look forward to the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner every yea. We've had awesome speakers in the past including Phil Simms, Brian Cashman, Earl "The Pearl" Monroe and Walt "Clyde" Frazier, just to name a few.

However, I have to admit that I'm REALLY looking forward to this year's speaker. I've been a Syracuse Orange basketball fan for as long as I can remember, so I'm really looking forward to hearing what newly retired and Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim has to say.

Where In Binghamton Will Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Speak

The 8th annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction dinner will be on Monday, April 24th at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown Binghamton. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

What's even more remarkable for me is that Coach Boeheim's appearance will coincide with the 20th anniversary of his 2003 Syracuse team that won the NCAA D-1 Men's Basketball Tournament lead by Carmelo Anthony and Gerry McNamara.

The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame was established by Anthony Quagliata and he has done an outstanding job bringing top names to speak at the Induction Dinner and certainly has done it again this year.

I applaud him for all the great work that he's done in the past and continues to do today. He's a humble man and would tell you that it's the work by the people around him that make it such a big success but it begins with Quagliata.

What Is The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall Of Fame

The GB Sports HOF was established to honor our local people (past and present) that have made significant contributions to the world of sports that are also exemplary individuals. My question is: How do I nominate Anthony Quagliata?

I had the chance to meet coach Boeheim once briefly when he was at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game. I can't wait to hear what he has to say at the Induction Dinner on Monday. April 24th at the Double Tree in Binghamton.

Tickets For The Binghamton Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Dinner With Coach Boeheim

Tickets for the Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner are available now but I wouldn't wait too long because this event will sell-out fast. As we get ready for the Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, let's look back to the improbable run to #1 for the 2003 Syracuse Orange Men's Basketball team.

