March Madness, the most thrilling time of the year for college basketball, has fans all over the U.S. glued to their TVs and their office brackets. Here in the states, college basketball is exceedingly popular, and depending on where you live, it might be even more popular than pro ball.

Speaking from experience, when I went to Syracuse University for graduate school, I didn't much care for basketball. But it's incredibly easy to get swept up in it. The whole city breathes the Orange, and the energy at the Dome is palpable. Although I don't follow the team as much as I should these days, for the brief time I was there, I was a fan.

That's why it's so shocking that Syracuse isn't higher on this list. WalletHub recently released a ranking of the Best College Basketball Cities:

To find 2023’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 290 U.S. cities using nine key metrics. They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

Well, according to the study, Syracuse ranked #52 out of 295. You might think that's pretty good, being in the upper 80% percentile, but I don't think it's good enough. I think Syracuse deserves to be in the Top 25, at least.

Check out the complete rankings below:

BEST COLLEGE BASKETBALL CITIES (WALLETHUB)

1 Durham, NC 55.37 2 Lawrence, KS 55.23 3 Storrs, CT 54.93 4 Lexington, KY 54.26 5 Los Angeles, CA 53.19 6 East Lansing, MI 51.54 7 Philadelphia, PA 50.12 8 Chapel Hill, NC 49.81 9 Fayette, MS 45.77 10 Loretto, PA 43.86 11 Morgantown, WV 42.89 12 West Point, NY 42.2 13 Kingston, RI 42.15 14 Bloomington, IN 40.9 15 Boston, MA 40.87 16 College Park, MD 40.41 17 Washington, DC 40.18 18 Lewiston, NY 40.11 19 Fayetteville, AR 39.39 20 New York, NY 39.34 21 Ann Arbor, MI 37.37 22 Charlottesville, VA 37.34 23 Hamilton, NY 36.81 24 Norman, OK 36.05 25 Iowa City, IA 35.98 26 Murray, KY 35.64 27 Stillwater, OK 35 28 Grambling, LA 34.35 29 Champaign, IL 33.69 30 Louisville, KY 33.49 31 Tulsa, OK 33.4 32 South Bend, IN 33.38 33 Itta Bena, MS 32.97 34 Buies Creek, NC 32.95 35 Houston, TX 32.48 36 Starkville, MS 32.11 37 Jacksonville, AL 32.11 38 West Lafayette, IN 31.64 39 Provo, UT 31.39 40 Cincinnati, OH 31.29 41 Emmitsburg, MD 31.25 42 Princeton, NJ 30.67 43 Boiling Springs, NC 30.43 44 Prairie View, TX 30.3 45 Troy, AL 30.07 46 Nacogdoches, TX 30.02 47 Dayton, OH 29.9 48 Omaha, NE 29.79 49 Clemson, SC 29.71 50 Athens, OH 29.66 51 Ames, IA 29.56 52 Syracuse, NY 29.47 53 Thibodaux, LA 29.46 54 Morehead, KY 29.44 55 Providence, RI 29.39 56 Spartanburg, SC 29.27 57 Olean, NY 29.23 58 Farmville, VA 29.22 59 Akron, OH 29.04 60 Spokane, WA 28.94 61 Conway, SC 28.66 62 Pullman, WA 28.59 63 Salt Lake City, UT 28.4 64 Waco, TX 28.38 65 Kent, OH 28.3 66 Highland Heights, KY 28.13 67 Huntsville, TX 28.11 68 Eugene, OR 28.08 69 Cheney, WA 28.03 69 Cullowhee, NC 28.03 71 Long Beach, CA 27.96 72 Carbondale, IL 27.96 73 Nashville, TN 27.92 74 Ruston, LA 27.88 75 Baton Rouge, LA 27.76 76 Baltimore, MD 27.39 77 Stanford, CA 27.13 78 Columbia, SC 27.12 79 Chicago, IL 27.1 80 Toledo, OH 26.9 81 Miami, FL 26.7 82 Laramie, WY 26.56 83 Lewisburg, PA 26.56 84 Durham, NH 26.5 85 Bowling Green, KY 26.37 86 Dallas, TX 26.36 86 Annapolis, MD 26.36 88 Lynchburg, VA 26.31 89 Brookings, SD 26.15 90 Rock Hill, SC 26.04 91 Richmond, KY 25.97 92 Hanover, NH 25.91 93 Tuscaloosa, AL 25.85 94 Manhattan, KS 25.85 95 Hempstead, NY 25.69 96 Tallahassee, FL 25.64 97 San Diego, CA 25.48 98 Cedar Falls, IA 25.45 99 Albany, NY 25.44 100 Lexington, VA 25.42 101 Easton, PA 25.42 102 Mobile, AL 25.23 103 San Marcos, TX 25.19 104 Davidson, NC 25.12 105 Radford, VA 25.09 106 Columbus, OH 24.91 107 Norfolk, VA 24.91 108 Lubbock, TX 24.87 109 Lafayette, LA 24.81 110 New Haven, CT 24.81 111 Burlington, VT 24.81 112 Ithaca, NY 24.78 113 College Station, TX 24.74 114 San Francisco, CA 24.67 115 Denton, TX 24.64 116 New Rochelle, NY 24.6 117 St. Louis, MO 24.56 118 Amherst, MA 24.52 119 Memphis, TN 24.49 120 Boone, NC 24.38 121 New Orleans, LA 24.24 122 Ogden, UT 24.1 123 Cedar City, UT 24.1 124 Terre Haute, IN 24.07 125 Oxford, MS 23.96 126 Princess Anne, MD 23.92 127 Greenville, SC 23.82 128 Boise, ID 23.78 129 Pittsburgh, PA 23.75 130 Fairfield, CT 23.65 131 North Andover, MA 23.65 132 Boulder, CO 23.63 133 Davis, CA 23.61 134 Corvallis, OR 23.59 135 Greensboro, NC 23.56 136 Abilene, TX 23.52 137 Long Branch, NJ 23.48 138 Santa Barbara, CA 23.4 139 Chattanooga, TN 23.35 140 Tempe, AZ 23.32 141 Orangeburg, SC 23.26 142 Phoenix, AZ 23.17 143 Fort Collins, CO 23.17 144 Mount Pleasant, MI 23.02 145 Jackson, MS 22.99 146 Charlotte, NC 22.99 147 Williamsburg, VA 22.98 148 Des Moines, IA 22.88 149 Birmingham, AL 22.86 150 Seattle, WA 22.82 151 Ypsilanti, MI 22.72 152 Bakersfield, CA 22.7 153 Moraga, CA 22.68 154 Logan, UT 22.67 155 Bowling Green, OH 22.55 156 Lowell, MA 22.47 157 Trenton, NJ 22.39 158 Tucson, AZ 22.39 159 Newark, DE 22.36 160 Stony Brook, NY 22.35 161 Peoria, IL 22.34 162 Towson, MD 22.25 163 Florence, AL 22.19 164 Knoxville, TN 22.16 165 Orlando, FL 22.15 166 DeLand, FL 22.13 167 Muncie, IN 22.09 168 San Antonio, TX 22.07 169 Buffalo, NY 22.01 170 Jacksonville, FL 22 171 Fullerton, CA 21.91 172 Springfield, MO 21.91 173 Hammond, LA 21.85 174 Riverside, CA 21.77 175 Stephenville, TX 21.76 176 Charleston, SC 21.66 177 Gainesville, FL 21.64 178 Fargo, ND 21.59 179 Clinton, SC 21.54 180 Natchitoches, LA 21.54 181 Madison, WI 21.52 182 Orem, UT 21.5 183 Irvine, CA 21.4 184 Milwaukee, WI 21.38 185 El Paso, TX 21.26 186 Santa Clara, CA 21.23 187 Atlanta, GA 21.09 188 North Charleston, SC 21.06 189 Greeley, CO 21.02 190 Normal, IL 21.01 190 Monroe, LA 21.01 192 Bozeman, MT 20.99 193 Youngstown, OH 20.98 193 Statesboro, GA 20.98 195 High Point, NC 20.96 196 Huntington, WV 20.93 197 Raleigh, NC 20.92 198 Detroit, MI 20.89 199 Cleveland, OH 20.89 200 Little Rock, AR 20.81 201 Johnson City, TN 20.79 202 Harrisonburg, VA 20.78 203 Auburn, AL 20.78 204 Newark, NJ 20.74 205 Flagstaff, AZ 20.68 206 Rochester Hills, MI 20.66 207 Elon, NC 20.58 208 Macon, GA 20.54 209 Hartford, CT 20.52 210 Jonesboro, AR 20.5 211 Fort Wayne, IN 20.47 212 Reno, NV 20.44 213 Las Cruces, NM 20.4 214 St. Charles, MO 20.35 215 Cape Girardeau, MO 20.3 216 Fresno, CA 20.26 217 Vermillion, SD 20.21 218 Charleston, IL 20.2 219 Blacksburg, VA 20.09 220 DeKalb, IL 20.09 221 Edwardsville, IL 19.88 222 Asheville, NC 19.8 223 Hampton, VA 19.75 224 Boca Raton, FL 19.69 225 Las Vegas, NV 19.67 226 Clarksville, TN 19.66 226 Cookeville, TN 19.66 228 Cambridge, MA 19.61 229 State College, PA 19.59 230 Macomb, IL 19.5 231 Lake Charles, LA 19.41 232 Portland, OR 19.4 233 New Brunswick, NJ 19.36 234 Montgomery, AL 19.31 235 Murfreesboro, TN 19.3 236 Kansas City, MO 19.22 237 Fort Myers, FL 19.19 238 Orono, ME 19.12 239 Arlington, TX 19.1 240 Poughkeepsie, NY 19 241 Valparaiso, IN 18.91 242 Colorado Springs, CO 18.9 243 Martin, TN 18.82 244 Kennesaw, GA 18.81 245 Pine Bluff, AR 18.64 246 Corpus Christi, TX 18.64 247 Greenville, NC 18.61 248 San Luis Obispo, CA 18.6 249 Winston-Salem, NC 18.54 250 St. George, UT 18.4 251 Oxford, OH 18.37 252 Albuquerque, NM 18.34 253 Binghamton, NY 18.24 254 St. Paul, MN 18.22 255 Beaumont, TX 18.18 256 Richmond, VA 18.16 257 Tampa, FL 18.16 258 Hattiesburg, MS 18.12 259 Malibu, CA 18.04 260 Conway, AR 18.01 261 Missoula, MT 17.8 262 Grand Forks, ND 17.69 263 Lincoln, NE 17.57 264 Moscow, ID 17.43 265 Worcester, MA 17.32 266 Evanston, IL 17.21 267 Sacramento, CA 17.06 268 Indianapolis, IN 16.93 269 Minneapolis, MN 16.86 270 Jersey City, NJ 16.8 271 Fort Worth, TX 16.72 272 Evansville, IN 16.55 273 Huntsville, AL 16.41 274 Hackensack, NJ 16.38 275 Denver, CO 16.23 276 Wilmington, NC 16.22 277 Green Bay, WI 16.15 278 Kalamazoo, MI 16.12 279 Honolulu, HI 15.96 280 Fairfax, VA 15.91 281 San Jose, CA 15.9 282 Columbia, MO 15.67 283 Stockton, CA 15.39 284 Edinburg, TX 15.02 285 Athens, GA 14.9 286 Wichita, KS 14.8 287 Austin, TX 14.12 288 Commerce, TX 13.51 289 Bethlehem, PA 13.38 290 Dover, DE 12.64 291 Berkeley, CA 12.04 292 Pocatello, ID 11.55 293 Daytona Beach, FL 10.81 294 Easton, MA 9.16 295 New Britain, CT 7.53

