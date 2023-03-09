How?! Central New York City Ranks Shocking Low on National List
March Madness, the most thrilling time of the year for college basketball, has fans all over the U.S. glued to their TVs and their office brackets. Here in the states, college basketball is exceedingly popular, and depending on where you live, it might be even more popular than pro ball.
Speaking from experience, when I went to Syracuse University for graduate school, I didn't much care for basketball. But it's incredibly easy to get swept up in it. The whole city breathes the Orange, and the energy at the Dome is palpable. Although I don't follow the team as much as I should these days, for the brief time I was there, I was a fan.
That's why it's so shocking that Syracuse isn't higher on this list. WalletHub recently released a ranking of the Best College Basketball Cities:
To find 2023’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 290 U.S. cities using nine key metrics. They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.
Well, according to the study, Syracuse ranked #52 out of 295. You might think that's pretty good, being in the upper 80% percentile, but I don't think it's good enough. I think Syracuse deserves to be in the Top 25, at least.
Check out the complete rankings below:
BEST COLLEGE BASKETBALL CITIES (WALLETHUB)
|1
|Durham, NC
|55.37
|2
|Lawrence, KS
|55.23
|3
|Storrs, CT
|54.93
|4
|Lexington, KY
|54.26
|5
|Los Angeles, CA
|53.19
|6
|East Lansing, MI
|51.54
|7
|Philadelphia, PA
|50.12
|8
|Chapel Hill, NC
|49.81
|9
|Fayette, MS
|45.77
|10
|Loretto, PA
|43.86
|11
|Morgantown, WV
|42.89
|12
|West Point, NY
|42.2
|13
|Kingston, RI
|42.15
|14
|Bloomington, IN
|40.9
|15
|Boston, MA
|40.87
|16
|College Park, MD
|40.41
|17
|Washington, DC
|40.18
|18
|Lewiston, NY
|40.11
|19
|Fayetteville, AR
|39.39
|20
|New York, NY
|39.34
|21
|Ann Arbor, MI
|37.37
|22
|Charlottesville, VA
|37.34
|23
|Hamilton, NY
|36.81
|24
|Norman, OK
|36.05
|25
|Iowa City, IA
|35.98
|26
|Murray, KY
|35.64
|27
|Stillwater, OK
|35
|28
|Grambling, LA
|34.35
|29
|Champaign, IL
|33.69
|30
|Louisville, KY
|33.49
|31
|Tulsa, OK
|33.4
|32
|South Bend, IN
|33.38
|33
|Itta Bena, MS
|32.97
|34
|Buies Creek, NC
|32.95
|35
|Houston, TX
|32.48
|36
|Starkville, MS
|32.11
|37
|Jacksonville, AL
|32.11
|38
|West Lafayette, IN
|31.64
|39
|Provo, UT
|31.39
|40
|Cincinnati, OH
|31.29
|41
|Emmitsburg, MD
|31.25
|42
|Princeton, NJ
|30.67
|43
|Boiling Springs, NC
|30.43
|44
|Prairie View, TX
|30.3
|45
|Troy, AL
|30.07
|46
|Nacogdoches, TX
|30.02
|47
|Dayton, OH
|29.9
|48
|Omaha, NE
|29.79
|49
|Clemson, SC
|29.71
|50
|Athens, OH
|29.66
|51
|Ames, IA
|29.56
|52
|Syracuse, NY
|29.47
|53
|Thibodaux, LA
|29.46
|54
|Morehead, KY
|29.44
|55
|Providence, RI
|29.39
|56
|Spartanburg, SC
|29.27
|57
|Olean, NY
|29.23
|58
|Farmville, VA
|29.22
|59
|Akron, OH
|29.04
|60
|Spokane, WA
|28.94
|61
|Conway, SC
|28.66
|62
|Pullman, WA
|28.59
|63
|Salt Lake City, UT
|28.4
|64
|Waco, TX
|28.38
|65
|Kent, OH
|28.3
|66
|Highland Heights, KY
|28.13
|67
|Huntsville, TX
|28.11
|68
|Eugene, OR
|28.08
|69
|Cheney, WA
|28.03
|69
|Cullowhee, NC
|28.03
|71
|Long Beach, CA
|27.96
|72
|Carbondale, IL
|27.96
|73
|Nashville, TN
|27.92
|74
|Ruston, LA
|27.88
|75
|Baton Rouge, LA
|27.76
|76
|Baltimore, MD
|27.39
|77
|Stanford, CA
|27.13
|78
|Columbia, SC
|27.12
|79
|Chicago, IL
|27.1
|80
|Toledo, OH
|26.9
|81
|Miami, FL
|26.7
|82
|Laramie, WY
|26.56
|83
|Lewisburg, PA
|26.56
|84
|Durham, NH
|26.5
|85
|Bowling Green, KY
|26.37
|86
|Dallas, TX
|26.36
|86
|Annapolis, MD
|26.36
|88
|Lynchburg, VA
|26.31
|89
|Brookings, SD
|26.15
|90
|Rock Hill, SC
|26.04
|91
|Richmond, KY
|25.97
|92
|Hanover, NH
|25.91
|93
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|25.85
|94
|Manhattan, KS
|25.85
|95
|Hempstead, NY
|25.69
|96
|Tallahassee, FL
|25.64
|97
|San Diego, CA
|25.48
|98
|Cedar Falls, IA
|25.45
|99
|Albany, NY
|25.44
|100
|Lexington, VA
|25.42
|101
|Easton, PA
|25.42
|102
|Mobile, AL
|25.23
|103
|San Marcos, TX
|25.19
|104
|Davidson, NC
|25.12
|105
|Radford, VA
|25.09
|106
|Columbus, OH
|24.91
|107
|Norfolk, VA
|24.91
|108
|Lubbock, TX
|24.87
|109
|Lafayette, LA
|24.81
|110
|New Haven, CT
|24.81
|111
|Burlington, VT
|24.81
|112
|Ithaca, NY
|24.78
|113
|College Station, TX
|24.74
|114
|San Francisco, CA
|24.67
|115
|Denton, TX
|24.64
|116
|New Rochelle, NY
|24.6
|117
|St. Louis, MO
|24.56
|118
|Amherst, MA
|24.52
|119
|Memphis, TN
|24.49
|120
|Boone, NC
|24.38
|121
|New Orleans, LA
|24.24
|122
|Ogden, UT
|24.1
|123
|Cedar City, UT
|24.1
|124
|Terre Haute, IN
|24.07
|125
|Oxford, MS
|23.96
|126
|Princess Anne, MD
|23.92
|127
|Greenville, SC
|23.82
|128
|Boise, ID
|23.78
|129
|Pittsburgh, PA
|23.75
|130
|Fairfield, CT
|23.65
|131
|North Andover, MA
|23.65
|132
|Boulder, CO
|23.63
|133
|Davis, CA
|23.61
|134
|Corvallis, OR
|23.59
|135
|Greensboro, NC
|23.56
|136
|Abilene, TX
|23.52
|137
|Long Branch, NJ
|23.48
|138
|Santa Barbara, CA
|23.4
|139
|Chattanooga, TN
|23.35
|140
|Tempe, AZ
|23.32
|141
|Orangeburg, SC
|23.26
|142
|Phoenix, AZ
|23.17
|143
|Fort Collins, CO
|23.17
|144
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|23.02
|145
|Jackson, MS
|22.99
|146
|Charlotte, NC
|22.99
|147
|Williamsburg, VA
|22.98
|148
|Des Moines, IA
|22.88
|149
|Birmingham, AL
|22.86
|150
|Seattle, WA
|22.82
|151
|Ypsilanti, MI
|22.72
|152
|Bakersfield, CA
|22.7
|153
|Moraga, CA
|22.68
|154
|Logan, UT
|22.67
|155
|Bowling Green, OH
|22.55
|156
|Lowell, MA
|22.47
|157
|Trenton, NJ
|22.39
|158
|Tucson, AZ
|22.39
|159
|Newark, DE
|22.36
|160
|Stony Brook, NY
|22.35
|161
|Peoria, IL
|22.34
|162
|Towson, MD
|22.25
|163
|Florence, AL
|22.19
|164
|Knoxville, TN
|22.16
|165
|Orlando, FL
|22.15
|166
|DeLand, FL
|22.13
|167
|Muncie, IN
|22.09
|168
|San Antonio, TX
|22.07
|169
|Buffalo, NY
|22.01
|170
|Jacksonville, FL
|22
|171
|Fullerton, CA
|21.91
|172
|Springfield, MO
|21.91
|173
|Hammond, LA
|21.85
|174
|Riverside, CA
|21.77
|175
|Stephenville, TX
|21.76
|176
|Charleston, SC
|21.66
|177
|Gainesville, FL
|21.64
|178
|Fargo, ND
|21.59
|179
|Clinton, SC
|21.54
|180
|Natchitoches, LA
|21.54
|181
|Madison, WI
|21.52
|182
|Orem, UT
|21.5
|183
|Irvine, CA
|21.4
|184
|Milwaukee, WI
|21.38
|185
|El Paso, TX
|21.26
|186
|Santa Clara, CA
|21.23
|187
|Atlanta, GA
|21.09
|188
|North Charleston, SC
|21.06
|189
|Greeley, CO
|21.02
|190
|Normal, IL
|21.01
|190
|Monroe, LA
|21.01
|192
|Bozeman, MT
|20.99
|193
|Youngstown, OH
|20.98
|193
|Statesboro, GA
|20.98
|195
|High Point, NC
|20.96
|196
|Huntington, WV
|20.93
|197
|Raleigh, NC
|20.92
|198
|Detroit, MI
|20.89
|199
|Cleveland, OH
|20.89
|200
|Little Rock, AR
|20.81
|201
|Johnson City, TN
|20.79
|202
|Harrisonburg, VA
|20.78
|203
|Auburn, AL
|20.78
|204
|Newark, NJ
|20.74
|205
|Flagstaff, AZ
|20.68
|206
|Rochester Hills, MI
|20.66
|207
|Elon, NC
|20.58
|208
|Macon, GA
|20.54
|209
|Hartford, CT
|20.52
|210
|Jonesboro, AR
|20.5
|211
|Fort Wayne, IN
|20.47
|212
|Reno, NV
|20.44
|213
|Las Cruces, NM
|20.4
|214
|St. Charles, MO
|20.35
|215
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|20.3
|216
|Fresno, CA
|20.26
|217
|Vermillion, SD
|20.21
|218
|Charleston, IL
|20.2
|219
|Blacksburg, VA
|20.09
|220
|DeKalb, IL
|20.09
|221
|Edwardsville, IL
|19.88
|222
|Asheville, NC
|19.8
|223
|Hampton, VA
|19.75
|224
|Boca Raton, FL
|19.69
|225
|Las Vegas, NV
|19.67
|226
|Clarksville, TN
|19.66
|226
|Cookeville, TN
|19.66
|228
|Cambridge, MA
|19.61
|229
|State College, PA
|19.59
|230
|Macomb, IL
|19.5
|231
|Lake Charles, LA
|19.41
|232
|Portland, OR
|19.4
|233
|New Brunswick, NJ
|19.36
|234
|Montgomery, AL
|19.31
|235
|Murfreesboro, TN
|19.3
|236
|Kansas City, MO
|19.22
|237
|Fort Myers, FL
|19.19
|238
|Orono, ME
|19.12
|239
|Arlington, TX
|19.1
|240
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|19
|241
|Valparaiso, IN
|18.91
|242
|Colorado Springs, CO
|18.9
|243
|Martin, TN
|18.82
|244
|Kennesaw, GA
|18.81
|245
|Pine Bluff, AR
|18.64
|246
|Corpus Christi, TX
|18.64
|247
|Greenville, NC
|18.61
|248
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|18.6
|249
|Winston-Salem, NC
|18.54
|250
|St. George, UT
|18.4
|251
|Oxford, OH
|18.37
|252
|Albuquerque, NM
|18.34
|253
|Binghamton, NY
|18.24
|254
|St. Paul, MN
|18.22
|255
|Beaumont, TX
|18.18
|256
|Richmond, VA
|18.16
|257
|Tampa, FL
|18.16
|258
|Hattiesburg, MS
|18.12
|259
|Malibu, CA
|18.04
|260
|Conway, AR
|18.01
|261
|Missoula, MT
|17.8
|262
|Grand Forks, ND
|17.69
|263
|Lincoln, NE
|17.57
|264
|Moscow, ID
|17.43
|265
|Worcester, MA
|17.32
|266
|Evanston, IL
|17.21
|267
|Sacramento, CA
|17.06
|268
|Indianapolis, IN
|16.93
|269
|Minneapolis, MN
|16.86
|270
|Jersey City, NJ
|16.8
|271
|Fort Worth, TX
|16.72
|272
|Evansville, IN
|16.55
|273
|Huntsville, AL
|16.41
|274
|Hackensack, NJ
|16.38
|275
|Denver, CO
|16.23
|276
|Wilmington, NC
|16.22
|277
|Green Bay, WI
|16.15
|278
|Kalamazoo, MI
|16.12
|279
|Honolulu, HI
|15.96
|280
|Fairfax, VA
|15.91
|281
|San Jose, CA
|15.9
|282
|Columbia, MO
|15.67
|283
|Stockton, CA
|15.39
|284
|Edinburg, TX
|15.02
|285
|Athens, GA
|14.9
|286
|Wichita, KS
|14.8
|287
|Austin, TX
|14.12
|288
|Commerce, TX
|13.51
|289
|Bethlehem, PA
|13.38
|290
|Dover, DE
|12.64
|291
|Berkeley, CA
|12.04
|292
|Pocatello, ID
|11.55
|293
|Daytona Beach, FL
|10.81
|294
|Easton, MA
|9.16
|295
|New Britain, CT
|7.53