Syracuse Advances To Sweet 16 Behind Sharpshooting Boeheim

Buddy Boeheim's hot run of form continued from beyond the arc as his sharpshooting led the Syracuse Orange to the Sweet 16 in an absolutely exciting game.

11-seed Syracuse upset the 3-seed West Virginia Mountaineers 75-72, behind 25 points from Boeheim, which included 6/13 from beyond the arc.

It was a game where both teams seemingly would only settle for three-point shots, with both team attempting a combined 57 three-point shots.

Syracuse led by as many as 14 in the first half before going into halftime with a six-point lead.

West Virginia nearly pulled off the victory after Joe Girard III missed a free throw while up by four with 12 seconds left in the game, which led to a quick layup on the other end to cut the deficit to two with 4.5 seconds left. Syracuse held on after two nervy inbound attempts by the Orange which resulted in Boeheim making one of two free throws at the other end.

The Mountaineers rebounded the miss with a shot at a heave from halfcourt, but luckily for Syracuse, West Virginia guard Miles McBride traveled, ending any hope of a completed comeback.

Up next, Syracuse will play either 2-seed Houston or 10-seed Rutgers.

[via CBS Sports]