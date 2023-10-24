Meet ’90s Wrestling Stars in Upstate New York This Weekend

Fans of '90s wrestling have a chance to lock up with two all-time greats from that era.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts and former WCW star Buff Bagwell will be part of wrestling meet and greet hosted by Heroes Hideouts in Albany's Crossgates Mall on Saturday, October 28th. The grapplers will be on hand to sign autographs from 1-4pm.

Heroes Hideout via Facebook Heroes Hideout via Facebook loading...

Known for his dark, enigmatic persona and live snakes, Jake "The Snake" Roberts is renowned for his masterful ring psychology and signature move, the DDT. His successful recovery from a life of addiction is one of the better stories about life after wrestling.

2015 Sundance Film Festival Portraits - Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Buff Bagwell was known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), showcasing a combination of power and high-flying athleticism. He was an important player during the "Monday Night Wars" of the late '90s. Much like Jake Roberts, Bagwell has emerged victorious over his struggles with addiction.

Marcus Buff Bagwell via Facebook Marcus Buff Bagwell via Facebook loading...

Fans can get their toys and collectibles signed or get a photo during the three-hour meet and greet.

Below are the price tiers for each wrestler:

JAKE ROBERTS

Auto: $40

Photo Op: $40

Combo: $60

Autograph Ultimate Edition/ Pop: $50

Ultimate Edition/ Pop Combo: $70

Mail in(JSA or Beckett): $55

Inscriptions: $15

BUFF BAGWELL

Autographs $30

Photo Op $30

Combo $50

For more information on Heroes Hideout in Albany, visit their Facebook page.

Ranking the 10 Best Pro Wrestlers Born in New York Bet you didn't know some of these guys were born in New York. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Check Out These Awesome Vintage Photos of WWE (WWF) at the Utica Aud in 1988 These photos are a real time capsule! Check out these photos from a WWE (WWF) wrestling event at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in February, 1988. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips