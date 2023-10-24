Meet ’90s Wrestling Stars in Upstate New York This Weekend
Fans of '90s wrestling have a chance to lock up with two all-time greats from that era.
WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts and former WCW star Buff Bagwell will be part of wrestling meet and greet hosted by Heroes Hideouts in Albany's Crossgates Mall on Saturday, October 28th. The grapplers will be on hand to sign autographs from 1-4pm.
Known for his dark, enigmatic persona and live snakes, Jake "The Snake" Roberts is renowned for his masterful ring psychology and signature move, the DDT. His successful recovery from a life of addiction is one of the better stories about life after wrestling.
Buff Bagwell was known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), showcasing a combination of power and high-flying athleticism. He was an important player during the "Monday Night Wars" of the late '90s. Much like Jake Roberts, Bagwell has emerged victorious over his struggles with addiction.
Fans can get their toys and collectibles signed or get a photo during the three-hour meet and greet.
Below are the price tiers for each wrestler:
JAKE ROBERTS
- Auto: $40
Photo Op: $40
Combo: $60
Autograph Ultimate Edition/ Pop: $50
Ultimate Edition/ Pop Combo: $70
Mail in(JSA or Beckett): $55
Inscriptions: $15
BUFF BAGWELL
- Autographs $30
Photo Op $30
Combo $50
For more information on Heroes Hideout in Albany, visit their Facebook page.
Ranking the 10 Best Pro Wrestlers Born in New York
Gallery Credit: Will Phillips
Check Out These Awesome Vintage Photos of WWE (WWF) at the Utica Aud in 1988
Gallery Credit: Will Phillips
35 Years After Wrestlemania: Where Are They Now?
Gallery Credit: Michael Christopher