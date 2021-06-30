It’s Insane How They Mow The Grass Near Niagara Falls [WATCH]

There is something so therapeutic about mowing the lawn! Whether you daydream about some thing, figure out a worry or situation you are facing, or just a great way to unwind in your own backyard, mowing the lawn can be one of life‘s simple pleasures.

I found this video posted on the Step Out Buffalo Instagram page of how they mow the lawn near the falls at Niagara Falls. It’s incredible to think that someone needs to be tethered just to make sure they don’t slip and go into the water.

I guess I never really thought about how someone would approach keeping the grass cut and looking so great near one of the seven wonders of the world! Do you think they draw straws to see who is going to be next? Or do they just pick out the biggest thrill seeker in the group and say hey, why don’t you go knock down some of the tall grass along the raging Niagara River?

We have a pretty large backyard but thankfully there is no steep cliff or powerful waterfall to worry about when I am zoning out on my Cub Cadet!

I’ve often thought that it may be a cool side gig, or perhaps retirement gig, to work on a golf course. I think we all can agree, at the end of a day of mowing, weed whacking, and lawn care, it sure is rewarding to have an ice cold beer to see how much your hard work has paid off! And at the end of the day mowing along Niagara Falls, when you remove the tether, It has to feel that much more rewarding!

