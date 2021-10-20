Is Saratoga Scary? Take the VIP Ghost Tour of the Haunted Canfield Casino

The Capital Region is filled with urban legends, history and hauntings and Saratoga Springs is no exception. The old Canfield Casino located in Congress Park has 150 years of paranormal experiences. The reports of voices and apparitions have been so strong that the casino was featured on the SYFY Network’s television show Ghost Hunters.

In 2019 the Travel Channel had the Canfield in their Top 10 (#4) of America's Most Terrifying Places. Time to scare up a spot on the V.I.P. Ghost Tour. Go to Saratoga.com to get your tickets before they are ghosts.

These are the scheduled tours:

Saturday, October 23rd - 11am, 11:45am and 12:30 pm

Saturday, October 30th - 11am, 11:45am and 12:30 pm

Sunday, October 31st - 5pm and 6:20pm

