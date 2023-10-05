Unmasking The One Halloween Candy New Yorkers Love the Most
New York's favorite Halloween candy for 2023 has been revealed, and for the 150th year in a row, it's NOT orange circus peanuts.
When it comes to candy, everyone has something they'd pick first out of a bowl, whether they're aware of it or not. And with so many different choices on the shelves around Halloween time, chances are your favorite is different from your neighbor's. So how can you call ONE candy the "favorite" of an entire state?
Analytics, baby! The website candystore.com looked at sales data over 15 years to determine which brands are being scooped up the most, particularly in the months leading up to Halloween time.
So what's New York's favorite?
SOUR PATCH KIDS
Sour Patch Kids were introduced in the 1970s under the name Mars Men. In 1985 they were rebranded "Sour Patch Kids" in an attempt to capitalize on the Cabbage Patch Kids toy craze, and the name stuck.
New Yorkers are suckers for the sour. They were the New York's favorite Halloween candy in 2022 as well.
In case you're curious about other states' favorites, here's the complete list:
- Alabama: Skittles
- Alaskas: Twix
- Arizona: Hershey Kisses
- Arkansas Butterfinger
- California: M&M’s
- Colorado: Milky Way
- Connecticut: Almond Joy
- Delaware: Sour Patch Kids
- Florida: Reese’s Cups
- Georgia: Jolly Ranchers
- Hawaii: Hershey’s Mini Bars
- Idaho: Snickers
- Illinois: Sour Patch Kids
- Indiana: Starburst
- Iowa: Reese’s Cups
- Kansas: M&M’s
- Kentucky: Reese’s Cups
- Louisiana: Lemonheads
- Maine: Sour Patch Kids
- Maryland: Hershey Kisses
- Massachusetts: Butterfinger
- Michigan: Starburst
- Minnesota: Hot Tamales
- Mississippi: 3 Musketeers
- Missouri: Almond Joy
- Montana: Twix
- Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids
- Nevada: Hershey’s Mini Bars
- New Hampshire: Reese’s Cups
- New Jersey: Tootsie Pops
- New Mexico: Hot Tamales
- New York: Sour Patch Kids
- North Carolina: M&M’s
- North Dakota: Hot Tamales
- Ohio: Blow Pops
- Oklahoma: Skittles
- Oregon: M&M’s
- Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars
- Rhode Island: M&M’s
- South Carolina: Skittles
- South Dakota: Starburst
- Tennessee: Tootsie Pops
- Texas: Sour Patch Kids
- Utah: Candy Corn
- Vermont: M&M’s
- Virginia: Butterfinger
- Washington DC: M&M’s
- Washington: Tootsie Pops
- West Virginia: Hershey’s Mini Bars
- Wisconsin: Butterfinger
- Wyoming: Reese’s Cups