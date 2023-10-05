Unmasking The One Halloween Candy New Yorkers Love the Most

New York's favorite Halloween candy for 2023 has been revealed, and for the 150th year in a row, it's NOT orange circus peanuts.

When it comes to candy, everyone has something they'd pick first out of a bowl, whether they're aware of it or not. And with so many different choices on the shelves around Halloween time, chances are your favorite is different from your neighbor's. So how can you call ONE candy the "favorite" of an entire state?

Analytics, baby! The website candystore.com looked at sales data over 15 years to determine which brands are being scooped up the most, particularly in the months leading up to Halloween time.

So what's New York's favorite?

SOUR PATCH KIDS

Sour Patch Kids were introduced in the 1970s under the name Mars Men. In 1985 they were rebranded "Sour Patch Kids" in an attempt to capitalize on the Cabbage Patch Kids toy craze, and the name stuck.

New Yorkers are suckers for the sour. They were the New York's favorite Halloween candy in 2022 as well.

In case you're curious about other states' favorites, here's the complete list:

Alabama: Skittles

Alaskas: Twix

Arizona: Hershey Kisses

Arkansas Butterfinger

California: M&M’s

Colorado: Milky Way

Connecticut: Almond Joy

Delaware: Sour Patch Kids

Florida: Reese’s Cups

Georgia: Jolly Ranchers

Hawaii: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Idaho: Snickers

Illinois: Sour Patch Kids

Indiana: Starburst

Iowa: Reese’s Cups

Kansas: M&M’s

Kentucky: Reese’s Cups

Louisiana: Lemonheads

Maine: Sour Patch Kids

Maryland: Hershey Kisses

Massachusetts: Butterfinger

Michigan: Starburst

Minnesota: Hot Tamales

Mississippi: 3 Musketeers

Missouri: Almond Joy

Montana: Twix

Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids

Nevada: Hershey’s Mini Bars

New Hampshire: Reese’s Cups

New Jersey: Tootsie Pops

New Mexico: Hot Tamales

New York: Sour Patch Kids

North Carolina: M&M’s

North Dakota: Hot Tamales

Ohio: Blow Pops

Oklahoma: Skittles

Oregon: M&M’s

Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode Island: M&M’s

South Carolina: Skittles

South Dakota: Starburst

Tennessee: Tootsie Pops

Texas: Sour Patch Kids

Utah: Candy Corn

Vermont: M&M’s

Virginia: Butterfinger

Washington DC: M&M’s

Washington: Tootsie Pops

West Virginia: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Wisconsin: Butterfinger

Wyoming: Reese’s Cups

