Take A Lantern-Lit Ghost Tour Of This Haunted City In Upstate NY

There's no haunted tour like one that's led by a creepy guy with a lantern. But who are we kidding? We'd do anything to see a ghost in person too.

The Greater Adirondack Ghost and Tour Company is hosting lantern-lit guided ghost tours in Plattsburgh, New York later this month. You'll learn the stories of the ghostly legends of the city, as you're led along the beautiful Saranac River.

For opening weekend, the tour will be titled "The Dead of Delord's Point". The tour guides will reveal the tales of the macabre mansions, forgotten graveyard, and bloody battle fields off the shore of Lake Champlain. If Edgar Allan Poe and Sleepy Hollow spark your interest, you'll love to learn more about the Lake City's oldest neighborhood.

The tours will be on both April 29th and 30th, which are a Friday and Saturday. Each tour runs roughly an hour and fifteen minutes, starting at 7pm and ending at 8:15pm. You're asked to meet at 99 Green Street the night of the tour.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Ticket pre-registration or reservation is not required. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lanterns, flashlights and digital cameras. You never know what you could catch on camera!

If you're looking for more information, you can call the Greater Adirondack Ghost and Tour Company at (518) 645-1577. You can also email them at ghostandtourco@yahoo.com.