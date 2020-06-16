Is Purple Paint The New Posted Sign In CNY?

The "POSTED" or "NO TRESPASSING" sign we're familiar with may soon be a thing of the past to prevent trespassing on private property.

TSM South Jersey/ThinkStock

A new signal in CNY is purple paint on a tree, if you see it, then you should turn around, or you could find yourself in trouble. You see, some property owners are using the spray paint as a new 'No Trespassing' sign, and if you disobey, you could be arrested and prosecuted.

The "Purple Paint Bill," Sponsored by Senator James L. Seward from the 51st district of New York, is currently 'In Committee' and yet to be added to the 'On Floor Calendar' for 2020. The proposed law would permit owners of private property to prevent trespass by painting purple markings on trees or markers.

The proposed law would be a more convenient, cost-effective, and long-lasting way to protect property compared to the traditional "posted" signs that can be easily damaged by weather, intruders, or vandalism.

Currently, there are purple paint laws in effect in Texas, Kansas, Arizona, Montana, Arkansas, Idaho, Florida, Maine, North Carolina, Missouri, and Illinois. Like New York, other states are also considering adding the law to their books.

So, next time you go for a walk and stumble across some purple paint marks, you'll know your trespassing. But realistically, the landowners are already recording you on their trail cams!