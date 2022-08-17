New York Just Moved Closer Toward Offering Retail Sales of Recreational Marijuana

New York took another step closer toward allowing the first state-regulated sales of recreational marijuana on Monday, August 15.

On Monday, New York's Cannabis Control Board approved 15 adult-use cannabis conditional processor licenses. What this means is that processors who have received a license will now legally be allowed to turn cannabis plants grown by New York farmers in to products such as edibles, vape carts, and oils.

The licenses were approved as part of New York's Seeding Opportunity Initiative. The Seeding Opportunity Imitative will allow processors to take marijuana which has been grown by New York farmers and sell it within the first state run retail dispensaries.

In early May, New York approved an additional 36 farms across the state to start growing recreational marijuana. The addition of the 36 farms came only weeks after New York gave its approval to 52 farms.

In July, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that SUNY and CUNY community colleges would receive five million dollars in funding to use toward the creation or enhancement of short-term credential programs or courses that will ultimately help students obtain a job within the cannabis industry.

The cannabis sector is projected to be a multi-billion dollar industry that will provide tens of thousands of employment opportunities for New Yorkers.

The use of marijuana is becoming more and more accepted in the state of New York. Organizers of the Great New York State Fair, which runs August 24 through September 5, have prohibited smoking but say that smoking marijuana will be allowed at the Fair this year. Marijuana users will be given six designated outdoor areas where they can smoke.

