Central New York could soon be home to the first legal marijuana dispensary in New York state, offering Delta-8.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been talking about legalizing marijuana for some time. He recently amended his proposal to allow for delivery services as a way to open up access to this new industry so more New Yorkers can participate as it grows. "Not only will legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provide the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it also allows us to directly support the individuals and communities that have been most harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition."

What is Delta 8

Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol(THC) is a compound found in the cannabis plant, that is slightly less potent than Delta 9, but the effects are similar. Many refer to it as 'marijuana lite.'

“For people who get paranoid from THC or are looking for an on-ramp [to getting high], Delta-8 is perfect," Allison Krongard, co-founder of Her Highness and a proud pot-lover, told The New York Post.

Is Delta 8 Legal in New York

Delta 8 was legalized when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration passed the 2018 Farm Bill, removing hemp and cannabis with extremely low concentrations of (THC) from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

In 2019, Governor Cuomo signed legislation to decriminalize the penalties for unlawful possession of marijuana. Later that year, the Governor spearheaded a multi-state summit to discuss legalizing marijuana while ensuring public health and safety and creating programs to minimize the cross-border movement of cannabis products.

Delta-8 THC is legal in 42 out of 50 states, including New York.

Plans are in the works to build a new dispensary in central New York, the first in the state. More details will be released soon including, the dispensary name, where it'll be located, when the hiring process will begin and when it'll open.

