What's the buzz today? It's 4:20 Day or weed day, a national day for cannabis. While smoking a joint a day may keep the bad mood away, we hear it gives you the munchies. Yes, local Central New York restaurants are ready to cash in.

In celebration of 4:20 Day, Blaze Pizza on Commercial Drive in New Hartford offers a free upgrade to a high-rise crust via its rewards club to those who order through Blaze’s website from April 20 through April 25.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 768 State Highway 28, Oneonta, offers a BOGO special on traditional boneless wings for April 20. Huh? How can they do that with the price of wings?

Red Lobster encourages you to 'chow down' and ordering the chain’s new Two for Tuesday deal for pickup or delivery on April 20. The meal includes two lobster, shrimp, and salmon meals for $49.99, and each meal comes with your choice of two sides.

Don't miss the Wings Over Syracuse special. On 4/20, only they're infusing their signature garlic parm with CBD to create a special menu item. The new flavor will be served on its famous wings, tenders, and tots!

4:20 Day was probably a bigger deal before New York State legalized the herb. Still, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the law, New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act, that legalizes adult, recreational-use marijuana.

How Did 4:20 Day Begin?

According to Wikipedia, in 1971, five high school students in San Rafael, California, used the term "4:20" in connection with a plan to search for an abandoned cannabis crop based on a treasure map made by the grower.

Calling themselves the Waldos, because their typical hang-out spot "was a wall outside the school" the five students Steve Capper, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel, Larry Schwartz, and Mark Gravich designated the Louis Pasteur statue on the grounds of San Rafael High School as their meeting place, and 4:20 pm as their meeting time. The Waldos referred to this plan with the phrase "4:20 Louis". After several failed attempts to find the crop, the group eventually shortened their phrase to "4:20", which ultimately evolved into a codeword the teens used to refer to consuming cannabis. [Wikipedia]

So whether you take a toke or not, get out and eat.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law