New Hartford will soon be home to the first Delta-8/Delta-10 Hemp store.

Paper and Leaf Hemp Company is located in the New Hartford Shopping Center. Crews spent months gutting the store to transform it into a place people can buy Delta-8 and Delta-10, which are both legal in New York state, along with CBD products, mods and glassware. "We'll offer a vast array of different products, from leaf to flower, gummies to hemp joints," said spokesman, Mike Litz.

TSM

What is Delta 8

Delta 8 contains a variant of THC similar to what is found in marijuana or Delta-9 and can legally be sold in New York State. It's slightly less potent than Delta 9, but the effects are similar. Many refer to it as 'marijuana lite.' “For people who get paranoid from THC or are looking for an on-ramp [to getting high], Delta-8 is perfect," Allison Krongard, co-founder of Her Highness and a proud pot-lover, told The New York Post.

Is Delta 8 Legal in New York

Delta 8 was legalized when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration passed the 2018 Farm Bill, removing hemp and cannabis with extremely low concentrations of (THC) from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

Delta-8 THC is legal in 42 out of 50 states, including New York.

Get our free mobile app

When the dispensary in New Hartford opens, Friday, May 28 customers will be allowed to look at the product in the back room before buying. "They can order online at the in-store kiosks and even have the product rolled for them at our rolling stations," Litz explained. "This will hopefully breathe new life back into the shopping center."

TSM

Paper and Leaf will run just like a marijuana dispensary with several security protocols in place. You'll check in with your ID before entering the waiting room. Then a limited number of people will be allowed inside to view the product before buying.

If you're looking for a job, the dispensary is hiring full and part time positions. Anyone interested can stop down at the New Hartford Shopping Center to set up an interview. "Existing knowledge of THC is preferred, but we are willing to train the right people," said Litz.

You can also learn more at Paper and Leaf Hemp Company on Facebook.