Now That Marijuana is Legal in NY-What if my Dog Accidentally Eats Some?

Now that marijuana is legal and more edibles are becoming available, it is important that you make sure your furry friend doesn't accidentally ingest it. But if they do, here are important things to know and signs to look for.

There Are Many Forms of Marijuana That Can Affect Your Dog

There are many different forms of marijuana. There is plant form, oils, and edibles. Now because it is legalized in New York state, there are more ways for your dog to accidentally get ahold of some. The different forms have different risks.

What Forms of Marijuana Are the Most Toxic For Dogs?

According to PetMed.com, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is highly concentrated in the buds of the flowers and leaves of marijuana plants. The leaves actually have less than ten percent THC.

Oils and butter are used to make foods like cookies, brownies, and other edibles. The THC in concentration in these items can be up to ninety percent. These are the most toxic.

What Are The Signs That Your Dog May Have Ingested Marijuana?

Some signs include being lethargic, stumbling, urinating more often, vomiting, shaking, and agitation. Your dog may not experience all of these symptoms but if you think there is a slight chance that they have ingested any form of marijuana you are to take them to the vet immediately.

What Do I Do If My Dog Did Ingest Marijuana?

Immediately get your dog to a vet. Don't feel embarrassed. Your dog's health is the most important. Chances are your vet has dealt with this before and can help treat your furry friend. The vet will do bloodwork and a urinalysis to determine the toxicity. Depending on how much your dog ingests, they should be okay in about twenty-four hours.

