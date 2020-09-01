Is New York the Best State to Drive In?

As New Yorkers we like to judge drivers from other states, but is New York that much better than the rest of the country?

Admit it, you've complained about drivers from New Jersey and Connecticut. It's okay, we've all done it. Taking a nice drive can be a great thing to do on a beautiful weekend, but driving also has a downside.

More drivers on the road cause traffic and nobody likes being stuck in traffic. More traffic can lead to more cases of road rage as well. Most importantly, it's not that easy on your wallet, between gas, tolls, insurance, and maintenance.

Traffic and cost are not the only things that drivers are concerned about. People want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads before hitting the streets.

To figure out which states have the most positive driving experiences, Wallethub compared all the states across 31 key indicators, setting ranges from the average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

New York was ranked as the 19th best state to drive in, right behind Louisiana, and ahead of Oklahoma.

According to this study, Iowa, Tennessee, and North Carolina are the best states to drive in.