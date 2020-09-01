Corn Mazes, Hay Rides, Haunted Houses Can Open For Fall Season in New York

As we enter the Fall season, corn mazes, pick-your-own fruit and vegetable operations, hayrides and haunted houses, will be allowed to open.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment permitted to operate under New York's NY Forward guidance. New Yorkers can also visit the State's farmers' markets and craft beverage trails.

"New York State's amazing outdoor attractions and recreational opportunities are a boon for families and communities during the fall season each year, and we want New Yorkers to be able to enjoy this time with their family responsibly and safely," Governor Cuomo said. "The new guidance announced today will ensure that these businesses can open to the public, allowing families to enjoy their favorite fall activities while providing a boost for our farming communities and local economies."

All fall businesses will need to have coronavirus safety precautions in place.

Corn Mazes

Permitted consistent with Low Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Hayrides

Permitted consistent with Public Transportation guidance and the following conditions:

Mandatory face coverings

Social distance required between individuals/parties

Frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails, cleaned and sanitized between rides

Pick-Your-Own Fruit/Vegetables Operations

Permitted consistent with Low Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties.

Haunted Houses

Permitted consistent with Low Risk Indoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Get the full list of guidance at governor.ny.gov.