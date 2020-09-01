Unveiled – 2020 New York State Fair Butter Sculpture

We saw how they make butter sculptures, now see the finished product. The American Dairy Association Northeast concluded their week-long virtual dairy experiences with the unveiling of the 2020 State Fair Butter Sculpture.

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton made their 18th Butter Sculpture for the NY State Fair with the theme, "Nourishing Our Future."

The sculpture pays tribute to those who ensure our children are nourished and learning - whether in school or at home - including dairy farmers, school nutrition staff, teachers and parents.

New York State Dairy Princess Natalie Vernon, dairy farmer Lisa Porter of Porterdale Farms in Adams Center and Richard Ball, Commissioner of Agriculture for New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets unveiled the 800 lb creation this morning. You can watch the unveiling at more details about the sculpture in the video at the bottom.

The NY State Fair’s Butter “Sculpture at Home Contest” runs through September 4. Individuals can make a sculpture using up to five pounds of butter and submit a picture on the Fair’s Facebook page. The winner will receive a Lifetime Admission Medal to the Fair.