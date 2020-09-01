COVID SWAT Team Starts Rapid Testing In Oneonta

Another 140 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at SUNY Oneonta for a new total of 245, which is likely to continue to rise.

Governor Cuomo announced three new temporary rapid testing sites that will open in the City of Oneonta on Wednesday at 11 a.m. After Wednesday, the sites will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing is available to everyone in the community with results in 15 minutes. All tests are free of charge, but you must make an appointment at 833-NYSTRNG.

The three new sites are located:

Oneonta Armory

4 Academy St

Oneonta, NY 13820

Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center

24 Market St

Oneonta, NY 13820

St. James Church

305 Main St

Oneonta, NY 13820

Testing sites are part of the Governor's deployment of a SWAT team to SUNY Oneonta to contain the COVID-19 cluster developed and traced back to several large parties in and around campus.

Public health officials say the best course of action is to have the sick students stay in place. However, they will allow parents/guardians of students in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 to schedule a pick-up. Parents are not allowed to enter residence halls.

Governor Cuomo says:

"...the state is setting up sites for our testing SWAT team to ensure this cluster of cases does not spread throughout the City of Oneonta and beyond...I believe colleges are the canary in the coal mine. I believe what you're seeing across the nation is going to continue. When colleges open, students come back, congregate settings, socialization, the infection rate goes up. Either the college administration is rigorous and disciplined in their administration of the precautions, or the viral transmission rate goes up and then the college has to close and go to remote learning."

The coronavirus outbreak at SUNY Oneonta is the worst in New York State due to large student parties. The college has canceled in-person learning for two weeks.