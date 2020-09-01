Cuomo Adds Two States To COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo has added two more states to New York’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list.

Visitors from Alaska and Montana must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York.

No areas have been removed.

Here's the full Travel Advisory List:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands
  • Wisconsin

"As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York's travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation," Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says New York state’s infection rate has now been below one-percent for 25 straight days.

Total hospitalizations were at 432 and there were three COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

 

 

