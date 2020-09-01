New Store Will Benefit Low-Cost Spay And Neuter Program In CNY

If you love flea markets, then you'll LOVE this, and all proceeds will benefit a low-cost spay and neuter program in Central New York.

4petsake Food Pantry, Inc. has opened a fabulous booth at the Mohawk Antiques Mall, 100 E. Main Street, Mohawk. Items vary from vintage, antique, new, slightly used, and animal-related. Treasures are constantly being added, so shop often. Open Monday - Saturday 10 A.M. - 5 P.M and Sunday 11:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

All sales will benefit their low-cost spay and neuter programs. To date, 4petsake Food Pantry has spay/neutered 1803 cats and dogs. Prices vary with cats and dogs, age, and sex. New and high-end item donations gladly accepted, please call 315-796-2584

The lifespan of spayed and neutered cats and dogs is longer than the lifespan of those not. Here are 2 studies published by the humainsosciety.org.

A University of Georgia study of more than 70,000 animal patients found neutered male dogs live 13.8% longer, and spayed female dogs lived 26.3% longer. The average age of death of intact dogs was 7.9 years versus a significantly older 9.4 years for altered dogs.

Another study, conducted by Banfield Pet Hospitals on a database of 2.2 million dogs and 460,000 cats reflected similar findings, concluding that neutered male dogs lived 18% longer and spayed female dogs lived 23% longer. Spayed female cats in the study lived 39% longer, and neutered male cats lived 62% longer.

Owned cats should be altered before 5 months old.

Owned female dogs should be spayed before 5 months old.

Owned small breed male dogs should be neutered before 5 months old.

Owned large breed male dogs who are house pets should be neutered after

growth stops between 12 to 15 months old due to orthopedic concerns.

Owned large breed male dogs who roam freely should be neutered before 5 months old due to the population concerns of unintended breeding.

Shelter animals should be altered prior to adoption, as early as 6 weeks old.

Community cats should be altered via TNR (trap-neuter-return) at any age after 6 weeks old.

If you are with an organization or business that would like to give financial support, please contact via (pet-sake@hotmail.com) or message them on Facebook.

4PetSake is a registered 501-c-3, not for profit Pet Food Pantry established in 2013 to assist low-income pet owners. You can find them at the Mohawk Antiques Mall, 100 E. Main Street, Mohawk, NY. Open on Wednesdays from 11 am-2 pm. Phone 315-796-2584, please send donations to PO Box 216, Mohawk, NY 13407.

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall

Kris Sobolewski

4petsake Food Pantry Booth at Mohawk Antiques Mall