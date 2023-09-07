Is ‘Carmella Creeper’ the First Female Cereal Mascot… EVER?

Think about all the cereal mascots throughout history. Now think about how many were female. Go ahead, I'll wait.

HAVING A HARD TIME?

That's because for the longest time, there weren't any. Think about it:

Tony the Tiger? Male.

Toucan Sam? Male.

Cap'n Crunch? VERY male. (A real man's man.)

The Cheerios Bee? Maybe slightly more ambiguous, but I'm gonna say male.

Even Franken Berry -- who's clad entirely in pink -- is a dude!!

Let's face it...

The cereal mascot industry is a very male-dominated industry!

And look, I'm not trying to espouse some "woke" nonsense here. Because I'm not offended by it. Rather, I'm more offended that women aren't more offended. How is this not a huge issue to them? Where are all those fiercely opinionated, trailblazing women ready to roll up their sleeves for social justice? Why are they silent on this? It's like they don't even care about equal cereal representation!

Well, finally... one has arrived.

General Mills announced earlier this year that it was releasing a new Carmella Creeper cereal to its line of Monster Cereals... and she has arrived!

We're introducing a new frightening member to the Monsters Cereal crew. Carmella Creeper! Carmella – an edgy zombie DJ – is the first female monster, bringing a fresh take to the spooky friends’ dynamic.

Shocking that it took this long, but I'm not gonna argue with it. Now I just gotta find it. (I didn't see any at the North Utica Walmart this morning.)

Looking forward to giving this a try... I'm sure that color is all natural.

