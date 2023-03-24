Blockbuster Stirs from the Dead: Are They Coming Back to NY?
There's been some unexpected activity from the once-dormant Blockbuster website. It's not a 9.5 on the Richter scale, but you could call it a minor rumbling.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
These days companies love to be cryptic. And it makes sense-- cryptic makes you wonder, cryptic makes you talk. The more you're talking about a company, the more they love it. It means they're doing their job.
It's a little maddening, but what can you do? It's the new trend in marketing.
Well, recently the Blockbuster website had an update on their homepage for the first time in God knows how long. Take a look:
"We are working on rewinding your movie." What does that mean?! Tell us, dammit!
Look, nostalgia is great, but Blockbusters closed for a reason. People don't rent DVDs anymore. Just take a look at Redbox. You might consider Redbox as the bridge between the old video rental system and the current streaming-on-demand system most of us are using. Redboxes still exist, but they're not nearly as popular as they were just a few years ago. It's simply easier to press a button on your remote than it is to drive around with a piece of physical media.
Who knows what Blockbuster is planning? We'll keep you updated as we learn more.
BLOCKBUSTERS IN CENTRAL NEW YORK
Maybe you remember renting videos from the following locations in the Mohawk Valley:
- 4829 Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- 128 Genesee St, Oneida
- 815 Black River Blvd, Rome