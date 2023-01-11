Ranking the 10 Best Sun-Bleached Movies in the Front Window of TNT Video

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***

A couple days ago I wrote about Utica's abandoned TNT Video on Varick Street, and the fact that the front window is still completely full of sun-bleached VHS tapes.

I couldn't stop thinking about how weird this was. If you've ever seen video of someone exploring Chernobyl, that's kinda what it reminded me of. It looks as if someone just dropped everything in the middle of a nuclear disaster and never returned. Everything looks more or less the same as it would've in the last days of VHS rentals, some 20 years ago.

So I'm gonna have a little fun here. I studied the photos I took through the front window of the store, and made a list of all the movie titles I could easily read. Then I decided to rank them, according to my own opinion.

So here we go!

#10 - CRITTERS (1986)

Released two years after Gremlins, Critters was a not-so-subtle ripoff, but that doesn't mean it wasn't full of campy '80s fun. I remember this movie with fondness.

#9 - TO DIE FOR (1995)

To Die For was a dark comedy directed by Gus Van Zant, inspired by the true story of Pamela Smart, who is serving a life sentence for conspiracy to commit murder. I just remember Nicole Kidman being really hot in it.

#8 - THE TERMINATOR (1984)

James Cameron's The Terminator has the rare distinction of actually being worse than the sequel, but that doesn't mean it's bad-- the sequel was just perfect. The original Terminator is '80s Schwarzenegger at his best.

#7 - TOMBSTONE (1993)

Tombstone is a great '90s Western that takes some creative liberties with the famous gunfight at the O.K. Corral. It's worth checking out if you like a little history sprinkled into your action.

#6 - DUMB & DUMBER (1994)

What can be said about Dumb & Dumber that hasn't already been said? It's a '90s comedy masterpiece, featuring Jim Carrey at his best. Nearly every single line is quotable. "Wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world?"

#5 - DIE HARD (1988)

It's a Christmas movie. End of discussion.

#4 - IT (1990)

The 2017 It remake wasn't bad, but there's something about Tim Curry as Pennywise the Clown that's a little creepier, in my opinion. One of the better Stephen King movie adaptations.

#3 - CAST AWAY (2000)

Cast Away made it cool to talk to a volleyball. It's also evidence that your wife will most certainly move on if you go missing for a few years.

#2 - APOLLO 13 (1995)

Another Tom Hanks masterpiece, Apollo 13 tells the true story of what was almost another big stain on NASA's history. But it just goes to show, it's possible to avert certain death, as long as Gary Sinise helps you.

#1 - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION (1994)

Another great Stephen King movie adaptation, Shawshank is a near-perfect movie. And it gives you some great ideas on how to escape from a party you don't want to be at.

You've seen the pictures! What's YOUR favorite sun-bleached movie at the abandoned TNT Video?!

