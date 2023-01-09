The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***

Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video on Varick Street.

The abandoned video rental store sits on Varick, across the street from Lukin's Brick Oven Pizza and next to the new HK Restaurant & Lounge. The "TNT Video" sign looks to be newly removed (stolen?) because it was up last year, I believe.

If you walk past it and take a moment to peak through the front window, you might be shocked to see what's still in there: Everything! Seemingly everything you'd need to run a VHS rental store in 2023 is completely intact: The '90s-era desktop computer, movie advertising signage, and dozens and dozens of VHS tapes still on the shelves-- sun-bleached from years of dormancy.

With how rowdy Varick Street gets at times, I'm actually sort of shocked nobody has broken into this place yet. With the number of VHS tapes, there's gotta be a small fortune in there! Like... very small. Like, nickels.

I've got a lot of questions: Who owns the building? Why wasn't it ever cleaned out? Do you think those tapes would still play? Do you think that computer would boot up? And would it show that I still owe late fees from 1996?!

