Police investigations are continuing in two separate fatal accidents that took place this week.

On Thursday, December 16th at approximately 3:52pm New York State Police were called to 482 Stanton Corner Road near Liberty, New York for a single vehicle rollover accident.

Mobile Medic personnel and the Town of Liberty Fire Department were the first to arrive at the scene.

State Police say that the driver of a 1995 Dodge Ram truck was driving on Stanton Corner Road and missed the curve, left the road on the north shoulder, and overturned.

The driver was later identified as 18-year-old Robert J. Lands of Neversink. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the driver to miss the curve.

Stanton Corner Road Map Credit: Google Maps 2021

In a separate incident that took place on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 State Police were called to the Triform Camphill Community in Hudson for a report of an accident.

When troopers arrived they say that found 23-year-old David H. Wagner, a resident at Triform, was killed after being hit “...by a Chevrolet 3500 while clearing brush with fellow employees and volunteers at the facility. The incident,” police say, “appears to be accidental in nature at this time, but remains an open investigation.”

Triform Camphill Community Photo Credit: Google Maps 2021

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. No additional information was available at the time of this posting.]

