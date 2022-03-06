3 Hospitalized, 2 Arrested After Police Chase in Albany

Two suspects were hospitalized along with an innocent bystander after a police chase last week.

New York State Police from the Capital barracks headquartered at the Empire State Plaza attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at approximately 10:29am near Northern Boulevard in Albany.

The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Douglas M. El Shaquille of Albany, fled from the stop, according to the NYSP, and a vehicle pursuit began. El Shaquille hit an uninvolved motor vehicle near Exit 3B of Interstate 787 (I-787) and Green Street in Albany. After the collision police say El Shaquille and a passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Drew M. Greene of Troy, ran from the scene "but," police say, "were quickly taken into custody."

Douglas M. El Shaquille now faces the following charges:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree - Loaded Firearm (Class C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Class D felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (Class D felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Drew M. Greene now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree - Loaded Firearm (Class C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Class D felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

In a written release police say El Shaquille had a loaded handgun. His passenger, Greene, had a scale for weighing with cocaine residue on it. A second loaded handgun and scale were located inside the car following a search.

Both El Shaquille and Greene were brought to Albany Medical Center for evaluation. The driver of the vehicle that was hit, a 21-year-old woman, was also treated at Albany Med for injuries that police say were non-lie-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Following their release from the hospital El Shaquille and Greene were arraigned. El Shaquille was sent without bail to the Albany County Jail. Green was sent to the Albany County Jail on $10,000 bail.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

