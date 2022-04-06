Watch Out For These 5 Dangerous Invasive Pests In New York State

The Federal Government is warning New York residents about these 5 invasive pests in the state. Two of them are on the federal quarantine list. They are dangerous to trees and other plants in New York. If you see them you should contact the State Plant Health Director:

Eddie Chen

USDA, APHIS, PPQ

Phone: (518) 218-7510

Email: Edward.Chen@usda.gov

These pests are considered invasive and dangerous to native plants in New York:

1. Asian Longhorned Beetle

USDA

The Asian Longhorned Beetle attacks hardwood trees and national forests. It is currently classified as a 'Hungry Pest' and is under a federal quarantine in New York.

With no current cure, early identification and eradication are critical to its control. It currently infests areas in Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. It threatens recreation and forest resources valued at billions of dollars.

2. European Gypsy Moth

USDA

The European Gypsy Moth, which is under quarantine in the United States, is a threat to trees and shrubs. It arrived in the U.S. in 1869.

This moth is a significant pest because the caterpillars have voracious appetites for more than 300 species of trees and shrubs, posing a danger to North America's forests. The caterpillars defoliate trees, leaving trees vulnerable to diseases and other pests and can eventually kill the tree.

3. Emerald Ash Borer

USDA

The Emerald Ash Borer is a threat to ash trees. It was first identified in the United States in 2002.

The Emerald Ash Borer is responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees in 30 states. Native to Asia, it likely arrived in the United States hidden in wood packing materials. There are a variety of treatment options that can serve as a control measure for the EAB, but they are not a cure.

4. European Cherry Fruit Fly

USDA

The European Cherry Fruit Fly attacks sweet and tart cherries, honeysuckle, and dogwood. In New York, it has been found in Niagara and Erie Counties, and parts of Orleans County. It has also been detected in parts of Ontario, Canada​.

The European cherry fruit fly is the most serious pest of cherries. Damage associated with this pest is caused by larval feeding in the fruit pulp, which can result in losses of up to 100% if left uncontrolled.

5. Spotted Lanternfly

USDA

The Spotted Lanternfly attacks fruit, as well as ornamental and woody trees. The insect is Spotted Lanternfly is native to China and first arrived in the U.S. in 2014.

Spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being one of the preferred hosts. Spotted lanternflies are invasive and can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses. If allowed to spread in the United States, this pest could seriously impact the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries.

