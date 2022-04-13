Honestly, if they wanted to disappear forever - I wouldn't mind. I've found approximately ten just this week in my house. They are back in full force.

Now that warmer temperatures are becoming more regular here in Central New York, you are likely seeing them pop out left and right: stink bugs.

I personally think stink bugs are the worst things that can exist. Have you ever wondered where exactly them came from and what their purpose is?

Get our free mobile app

According to PestWorld.org, the brown marmorated stink bug is native to Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan. They were first discovered in the United States in northern Pennsylvania in 1998.

The reason stink bugs end up in our homes is because they are looking for a spot that will keep them safe from harsh winter elements such as rain and snow. Some you see, but many more will manage to hide in attics, basements or other parts of the house.

The worst part about these creatures is that they truly have no helpful purpose, they are a pest that many seek to get rid of. In fact, they are a really big issue for farmers and agriculturalists in the area - which is no bueno. Scientists are working to find a solution to getting rid of them, like they have for years, but haven't had much luck.

Why Are Stink Bugs Actually Stinky?

Any time one of these cringy bugs are handled or disturbed, they are able to secrete a bad-smelling, bad-tasting fluid from pores on the sides of their bodies. This secretion protects stink bugs from predators .And, to them that's what we are to them.

I remember going to summer camp one summer and I had one on my face. My friend went to go swat it off, and it secreted. It was awful. It was all I could smell for days.

Anytime I see a stink bug in my home, I always try to nicely pick it up and bring it outside, Whatever you do, don't smoosh them, or you'll end up in a stinky situation.

How Do I Get Rid of Stink Bugs?

First, try not to let them get in. Seal up any cracks around doors or screens, and repair holes in screens.

Second, a quick disposal strategy is to vacuum them up - but only if you have the kind of vacuum with a removable bag. Otherwise, your vacuum might stink for a while.

Finally, and probably the easiest, stink bugs are attracted to light. They also can't swim, so a desk lamp with a tub of soapy water underneath makes a great DIY stink bug trap. You can also buy stink bug traps at your local hardware store.

Have you seen a large amount of stink bugs lately, or is it just me? Let us know if you have any other methods to getting rid of them inside our app.

Top 6 Stupidest Bugs We Won't Miss During Central New York Winters Central New York's winters give us a brief reprieve from some pretty awful bugs.

Beautiful Plants That Also Keep The Bugs Away Did you know there are plenty of plants that offer protection from mosquitoes, spiders, house flys and more? Yes, check out these natural bug repellants that are affordable and available now.