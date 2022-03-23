70 Species Of Mosquitos Live In New York And They’ll Be Here Soon

New York State is home to 70 species of mosquitos and they will be active soon. They carry several types of potentially deadly viruses that can be transmitted to humans, so it's important to protect yourself and your family from their bites. According to Laura Harrington, a professor of entomology at Cornell University,

Mosquito season generally lasts from the end of April and into October in New York state, but mosquitoes may emerge before April if the spring climate is unusually warm. Unfortunately, mosquito season has been starting earlier and ending later in northern temperate regions due to warming global temperatures.

There are no vaccines available for the viruses mosquitos carry, which include Zika virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, and West Nile virus. Some species of mosquitos are most active during the day, from dusk to dawn, while other species are active all day.

Mosquitos love and need water, so New York is a prime place for them since we are surrounded by many large bodies of water. They lay their eggs in or near water and their young spend time developing in water before they become adults. One of the best ways to keep yourself safe from mosquitos is to eliminate "standing" water around your home. New York State's Health Department offers these tips to help keep mosquitos away from your home:

Here's What You Can Do To Help Prevent Mosquitos Around Your Home The New York State Department of Health offers these tips to help keep your home mosquito-free.

The key to preventing those itchy, pesky mosquito bites is to be prepared and know what attracts them to your home. Follow the tips above to help keep your house and yard mosquito-free.

Get our free mobile app

These 15 Reptiles Are Illegal To Own As Pets In New York State

Bites From These 7 Creatures in New York Can Be Deadly