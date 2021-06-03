Interested In A New Recipe For Dinner? Try This Unique Italian Chicken Dish

Chicken Scarpariello is one of those dishes that balances out pretty much every flavor profile into one mouthwatering dish that falls into the must-try category.

This is a dish I tried for the first time in April of 2020, and immediately I fell in love with its character. Think about that, how many times can you truly say that about a dish? I made it a small handful of times since and I keep improving and improving it. Or maybe I just am getting better at the stove.

One takeaway I can give you this time is that I actually used what Bon Appetit called for in peppadew peppers for the first time, and they were a necessity. I used hot cherry peppers the last few times which are a great substitute and obviously super easy to find in Central New York. This actually is Bon Appetit's recipe, but instead of writing it out and hoping you get it right, I will show you what to do.

The Tastiest Chicken Scarpariello You'll Ever Eat

1 1/2 lbs Fingerling Potatoes

6 tablespoons olive oil

3 links of hot Italian Sausage

6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

2 onions

1 red bell pepper

6 garlic cloves

1 cup white wine

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup peppadew peppers

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

3 sprigs of rosemary

Parsley

I changed a few of the things when I made it. If you plan on using the chicken fat with the sausage for added flavor, reduce the amount of olive oil. I also used hot Italian sausage, but that is a preference. Bon Appetit called for 1/2 a red bell pepper, I don't think it's enough, and used one entire pepper.

