Injured Owl, Muskrat Rescued in Hudson Valley

Officials helped save an injured owl and muskrat in the local area.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced an officer responded to a call in the city of Beacon for a report of an animal stuck in a fence.

On April 24, environmental conservation officer Michael Hameline responded and found a muskrat in a chain-link fence. The ECO safely removed the muskrat from the fence without causing further injury to the animal or damage to the fence, officials say.

The muskrat was transferred to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery.

On April 22, environmental conservation officers Glen Parker and Christopher Doroski responded to reports of an injured owl fledgling in Sullivan County.

The officers located the owl and captured it without incident in the town of Neversink, according to the DEC.

The owl was taken to the New Paltz Animal Hospital where it was evaluated and determined to be underweight and suffering from an injured keel, officials say.

The owl will be relayed to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for recovery after its injuries are treated.