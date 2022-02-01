Ride the Waves at Only Indoor Surf Pool in the World Just a Few Hours From CNY

Who says you can't surf in the middle of winter? Get out of sub-zero temperatures and into the warm water at the only indoor surf pool in the world that has the perfect wave every day of the year.

Can't afford to travel hours away to warmer weather? Tired of waiting for summer for perfect wave conditions? You can learn to surf at Skudin Surf American Dream, just a few hours from Central New York.

The indoor freshwater wave pool experience at American Dream makes your surf dreams a reality. It's located just five miles from the heart of NYC in East Rutherford, NJ, next to the Meadowlands Sports Complex and a little over 3 and a half hours from Utica. Perfect for a day trip or weekend getaway.

The warm water and fun waves make every day a good day to surf at Skudin Surf American Dream.

Whether you're a pro on waves or you've never stepped on a board, Skudin Surf is perfect for skill levels. The PerfectSwell technology what plenty of settings to choose from

This state-of-the-art indoor wave pool is perfect for people of all ages and skill levels. Some of our custom wave options include: the A-frame wave, under-the-lip-take-off barrel, and a left or right perfect air section.

You don't even need your own board. The Surfboard Quiver is free to use during any session. You can choose from short-boards, long-boards, fun-shapes, fishes, and bodyboards.

Not interested in surfing? Let the kids catch a wave while you experience everything the huge American Dream shopping mall has to offer. From the Nickelodeon Universe theme park and the Big Snow American Dream ski slope to the DreamWorks Water Park and the plethora of shops and restaurants. There's something for the entire family.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.

Walk in Pink Wonderland in New York This Holiday Season Forget the traditional red and green colors of Christmas this year. Walk through a pink wonderland in New York City.

10 Fun Facts You May Not Have Known About New York Want to make some great conversation or impress someone with knowledge? Check out these 10 fun facts about New York State that not many people know.