Garage sales are a big part of summer in Central New York, and now you can actually have them again, with some restrictions. Are you ready, Utica?

Garage sales aren't specifically listed in any of the Governor's reopening phases, and like many things, there's been some confusion about what's allowed and what's not.

That confusion prompted News10NBC to reach out to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul for some clarification - and they got good news for garage sale lovers.

According to the Lt. Governor, “while approval to hold sales with less than 10 people in a space and where people are socially distanced and wearing masks is good news, we are relying on our residents to make sure they follow the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their customers."

Garage sales are a go - but you need to follow these rules:

Everyone should wear masks

No more than 10 people at the sale at a time

Observe social distancing

Of course, you also want to use common sense - if you're touching items that have been handled by other people, make sure to use hand sanitizer - and keep your hands away from your face. It's probably a good idea to leave the kids at home if you're attending sales - to make it easier for the organizer to follow the state's guidelines. Kids can be tough to wrangle at yard sales.

If you're hosting a yard sale (let me know when) and do your best to space out tables and give people room to socially distance.