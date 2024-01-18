Upstate NY Brewery Grows Rare Hop Strain You Can’t Find Anywhere Else

Did you know a brewery in Upstate New York is home to a unique hop strain you can't find anywhere else in the region?

INDIAN LADDER FARMS

Established in 1916, Indian Ladder Farms has over 90 acres of orchards that yield apples, berries and pumpkins, and they offer pick-your-own options during the appropriate seasons.

In 2016 Indian Ladder Farms expanded its offerings with a cidery and brewery, featuring a tasting room and Biergarten. This expansion not only added a new dimension to their offerings, but also saw the cultivation of their own hops, one of which is truly one-of-a-kind.

'HELDERBERG' HOP

One of their exclusive strains is called Helderberg, a distinct variety with an unknown hop pedigree. Its unknown hop profile means their brewers continue to experiment with it so that they may better understand it.

Indian Ladder Farms grow other unique strains as well, with at least one trial strain growing at any given time. Their current trial was trademarked for a Yakima, Washington agricultural wholesaler called Hopsteiner, but in the coming months the farm is set to replace it with Brewers Gold, a strain known for its vibrant and tangerine-like profiles.

You could say that Indian Ladder Farms is a hub of hop experimentation, and it's a darn cool place for a day trip, too. They're located at 342 Altamont Road in Altamont, New York.

They're closed to the public during the months of January and February, but will reopen on March 6th.

Learn more at their official website.

