Independent Film Crew Coming to Utica Needs Actors and Houses

If it has always been your dream to be involved in some capacity in a movie, then your chance may be here before you know it. An independent film crew is coming to shoot their movie in Utica and they are in need of some assistance.

Paul Buckley is with the City of Utica and he is reaching out to the general public on behalf of the film producers who are coming to visit the area in May. The filming of the movie will begin on July 1st and will be completed by July 20th. Buckley says there are certain requests this film crew has and he's looking for the help of the public.

The film crew is in need of three different homes to use as locations for the film for a few days. For multiple scenes, the film crew will need plenty of background actors or "extras" as they call it in the business. More specifically, they are looking for three younger children to play the role of younger versions of the main characters.

The child actors needed are two boys between the ages of 6 and 9. The young lady should be around 12 to 14 years old. Anyone who is interested in being involved in any capacity with this unique filming experience is asked to send their head shots to Gabriel Kahane at Benjishourcasting@gmail.com. You can also email him if you would like to have your home used in the production.

Not only will you or your home potentially be feature in the movie, you will have the unique experience of seeing first-hand how the movie process is done from start to finish. Utica and the Mohawk Valley is no stranger to movie productions coming through town. One of the most notable was the hit thriller "A Quiet Place" shot in Little Falls. Not only do we have some of the best natural scenery in the country, we also have the best people. That's a perfect combination for any film crew to have the best experience possible.