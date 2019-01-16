Increasing Potential For ‘BIG’ Winter Storm This Weekend In CNY

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton is gaining confidence in a high impact winter storm this weekend where heaviest snowfall totals may exceed a foot.

There's increasing confidence for a high impact winter storm to hit the region this weekend. This will likely begin as snow developing Saturday afternoon, then snow possibly heavy at times Saturday night into Sunday. Frigid Arctic air and gusty winds will

also move in behind the system Sunday afternoon through Monday, with potentially very cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills as well as areas of blowing snow.

What we could see in Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania:

Heavy snowfall.

Some wintry mix also possible.

Bitter Cold.

Dangerously low wind chills.

Gusty winds including areas of blowing and drifting snow.

This storm is still many days away, so it is too early to project exact

amounts on a map. However, where heaviest snowfalls, totals may

exceed a foot.

Timing:

Snow develops Saturday - mainly afternoon - from west to east

Heaviest snow potential at this time appears to be Saturday evening through

midday Sunday.

midday Sunday. Some sleet, freezing rain or brief rain could mix in late Saturday night into

early Sunday for portions of northeast PA, and Sullivan County NY.

early Sunday for portions of northeast PA, and Sullivan County NY. Northwest winds increase Sunday and Sunday night as frigid, Arctic air

overtakes the area. In addition to causing areas of blowing and drifting snow,

dangerously cold wind chills well below zero possible through Monday.

Extended NWS Forcast:

Today Snow showers likely, mainly between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Scattered flurries before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Snow likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Snow likely with a chance of light snow before 7am, then a chance of light snow between 7am and 10am, then a chance of snow showers after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 17. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

M.L.King Day A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.



Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.



Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.



Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.



