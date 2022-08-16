Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started

A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post.

Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family to Greenville, SC where he was to begin teaching Earth Science and Biology, according to the post. According to Kyle Stevens, who organized the GoFundMe page, Lupia suffered the stroke on Tuesday, August 16th, the very day he was scheduled to begin teaching.

"Rich might be known for his media personality," said Stevens. "However, (he is) an amazing husband, father and most importantly a man of God. Rich would drop everything he was doing to help someone in need. So now, he and his family need our help."

Lupia left television after some 25-years in the industry. He started his own business, Lupia & Associates, which serviced clients needs in meteorology and media. he described himself as a lifelong weather enthusiast and a degreed meteorologist. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from University at Albany in 1997. He started working at WKTV shortly thereafter. Lupia also operated a weather page dedicated to snowmobiling in Upstate NY.

All of the funds raised as part of the GoFundMe campaign will assist the Lupia family in paying medical bills and assisting them in this emergency. "Your support and thoughtfulness is appreciated during this tough and trying time," said Stevens.

Lupia is currently hospitalized and is on a ventilator, according to the GoFundMe page. People can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.

