In Honor of ‘Geek Pride Day’, 10 of the Priciest Funko Pops in Utica

I'm going to be completely honest here: I don't get the appeal of these things.

Anton Danilov on Unsplash Anton Danilov on Unsplash loading...

To me, Funko Pop figures are this generation's Beanie Babies. And I didn't much care for those either.

First of all, there are too many of them. There's a Funko Pop for pretty much every single person or character in the history of everything. Even Jackie Kennedy has a Funko Pop for some strange reason. I don't know how many kids are gonna be asking Santa for that one.

Why... just why? (Credit: Amazon) Why... just why? (Credit: Amazon) loading...

When is the bubble gonna burst on these things? Well, it may already have. According to the website Collider:

Funko had seen requests for the figures plummet so hard that the company was going to just trash around $30-36 million worth of pop figures. Funko Pops eventually falling out of style was an inevitability, but that doesn't make the discarding of so many figures any less frustrating.

Does this sound familiar? It happened to Atari in the 1980s, with Atari burying thousands of unwanted games from their inventory in a New Mexico landfill.

But later that burial became legendary, and those games were sought after again. So, what do I know?

I also don't want to be that guy that craps all over something that makes another person happy. So if Funko Pops are your thing, by all means, "collect 'em all!" or whatever it is you're supposed to do with them.

Since May 25th is 'Geek Pride Day,' let's take a look at 10 of the most expensive Funko Pops being sold in Utica right now (Facebook Marketplace or eBay):

In Honor of 'Geek Pride Day,' 10 Expensive Funko Pops Being Sold in Utica Are Funko Pops this generation's Beanie Babies?

Funko Pop! Rock Figures: A Complete Guide