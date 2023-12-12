IKEA is Giving Away Giant Turkey-Sized Meatballs for the Holidays

Egads! That's a lot of meat! How do you think your family would react to this monster on the dinner table?

The popular Swedish furniture retailer -- who also sells meatballs for some reason -- are taking things to the next level this Christmas with giant 10-lb meatballs. According to the purveyors of particleboard, the giant meatball can feed up to 25 people.

The giant ball elicited a lot of feelings when it was unveiled on Instagram-- a mixture of excitement and bewilderment. The comment that took the cake was:

We're gonna need a bigger gravy boat.

IKEA confirmed the colossal meatball's reality and announced a giveaway for 30 lucky winners. For those leaning towards a meatless option, there's a chance to snag a Veggieball Christmas Tree.

BUT NOW THE BAD NEWS...

The meatball giveaway is exclusive to the UK, but there are high hopes for a future release in the U.S. Fingers crossed that a giant Swedish meatball feast is on the horizon for Americans.

ARE THERE IKEAS IN NEW YORK?

Ikea Plans New Stores And Over 2 Billion In Investment In U.S. Market Getty Images loading...

There are currently just two IKEA showrooms in New York, and both are downstate:

IKEA • Long Island

1100 Broadway Mall

Hicksville, NY 11801

IKEA • Brooklyn

1 Beard Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

SYRACUSE HAS A PICK-UP LOCATION

There is, however, an IKEA pick-up location in Liverpool -- right outside of Syracuse. According to IKEA, "The local pick-up option allows customers to choose to pick up their packages from a location that fits into their routines and ensures that packages won’t be left outside if they aren’t home."

